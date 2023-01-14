9 People Died And More Casualties Are Expected After Tornadoes Sweeps Through U.S. Southeast

Local authorities in the United States Southeast said on Friday that at least nine people had died as a result of tornadoes that damaged homes and cut off electricity to tens of thousands of people. The death toll in central Alabama, which was particularly badly hit, was expected to grow.
On Thursday, there were storms from Georgia to Mississippi. According to Jessica Laws of the National Weather Service, at least five tornadoes were reported to have touched down in central Alabama. According to her, one of those tornadoes may have traveled 150 miles (241 km) from southwest Selma, Alabama, to the Georgia-Alabama state line.
Emergency management director Ernie Baggett stated on MSNBC that rescue crews were looking for missing people in Autauga County, Alabama, where seven reported fatalities have occurred. He said that by keeping pupils in school longer, schools were able to save more lives.
According to County Coroner Buster Barber, the death toll will grow.
He said in a phone conversation that “we are uncovering additional bodies as we speak.” “We have search teams on the scene.”
According to the county sheriff’s office, storms in Autauga County may have damaged up to 50 homes.
Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia announced two fatalities from the storms on Thursday. As they were traveling home, a tree fell on the car, killing a 5-year-old and critically injuring an adult passenger, according to Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue.
According to Kemp, a state employee also perished while reacting to the storm.
Pictures from the violent storms revealed extensive damage in Selma, a key location in the American civil rights movement. Rooftops were blown off and debris was flung by a tornado. Trees were uprooted from their roots, as did numerous businesses and residences.
The incident left locals noticeably shaken, and others thought they were lucky to still be alive.
As she detailed waiting out the storm in her bathtub, one woman started crying. She claimed that everything in her trailer was destroyed when the winds picked it up.
According to Ray Hogg, he found refuge in a country club.
He said, “You could hear the roar, glass flying everywhere.” “Right over our heads, you could literally hear the roof being pulled apart.”
Four tornadoes were verified to have touched down in Georgia, mostly to the southeast of Atlanta but wreaking devastation all over the state as the winds tore off roofs, toppled houses, and uprooted trees.
Three of a freight train’s cars were blown off the tracks just southeast of Atlanta, obstructing traffic. According to officials, there were no reported injuries from that occurrence.
The state of emergency was proclaimed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday for the six counties of Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa.
According to PowerOutage.us, Alabama experienced a power outage on Friday that affected close to 20,000 consumers. In addition, the storm caused power outages in Georgia and Mississippi, two nearby states.
According to local news, the tornado sirens in Monroe County, northeast Mississippi, where a twister made a touchdown, did not sound when the storm passed through the region.
