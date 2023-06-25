90-year-old New Franklin Man Who Went Missing Is Found Dead In A Lake In Summit County

Joseph Latona, who was 90 years old and had been reported missing, was found dead in a lake on Saturday afternoon, according to the New Franklin Police Department.
The New Franklin Police Department and the New Franklin Fire Department responded to Turkeyfoot Lake at approximately 3:53 p.m. after receiving a report of a corpse floating in the water there.
According to the press release, the fire service retrieved the individual from the water who was subsequently determined to be Joseph Latona, who had been reported missing.
For more such trending news and latest updates, visit the links provided below:
- One Person Is Injured In A Shooting At Burger King On Summer Avenue
- The California Teen Who Killed Her Twin And Horrified The Entire World
Joseph has been turned over to the custody of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office, which will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of death.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.