Exploring the California Dream: $900K Homes in the Golden State

Welcome to the land of sunshine, palm trees, and the ever-alluring California dream. In this diverse state, where innovation meets nature, you can find some extraordinary properties. Today, we’re diving into the world of real estate, specifically homes priced at around $900,000 in California.
Hollywood Glamour: Loft Living in the Heart of Hollywood
Location: Hollywood, Los Angeles
Size: 1,570 square feet
Price per Square Foot: $570
Taxes: $11,184 (estimated, with potential property tax reduction)
HOA Fee: $1,783 per month
The Neighborhood Vibe
Imagine living in a neighborhood that’s synonymous with the entertainment industry – Hollywood! This loft-style condominium is situated near the iconic intersection of Hollywood and Vine. The building itself is steeped in history, once serving as a department store before transforming into contemporary residences.
This walkable neighborhood boasts numerous bars and coffee shops, offering the quintessential LA experience. You’ll have the Hollywood Pantages Theatre right across the street for world-class entertainment. And for the music aficionados, Amoeba Music, a renowned record store, is just a block away.
Inside the Loft
As you step inside, the open living area greets you with an industrial-chic vibe, featuring exposed ductwork and large windows offering views of Hollywood landmarks, including the Capitol Records Building. The kitchen, with its modern amenities, seamlessly blends with the dining area, illuminated by stylish pendant lights.
The living space is multifunctional, with a sitting area equipped with a drop-down projection screen. The sleeping nook, adjacent to the sitting area, offers privacy and charm with its exposed brick walls. A windowed walk-in closet with custom storage adds convenience.
The bathroom, adorned with black-and-white tiles, features a double vanity and a deep soaking tub with an overhead shower. And yes, there’s a stacked washer and dryer tucked behind frosted glass doors – all combining modern living with a touch of vintage elegance.
Rooftop Retreat and Amenities
One of the standout features of this residence is the communal rooftop, boasting a swimming pool and a lounge area that treats you to breathtaking views of the Hollywood skyline and iconic signage.
The building also offers a well-equipped gym and a 24-hour attended lobby for your convenience. Plus, you’ll have valet parking in the garage, ensuring your California lifestyle is as convenient as it is stylish.
Desert Oasis: Contemporary Living in Palm Springs
Location: Palm Springs
Size: 2,084 square feet
Price per Square Foot: $431
Taxes: $11,232 (estimated)
HOA Fee: $315 per month
Discovering Palm Springs
Our journey now takes us to the enchanting desert city of Palm Springs, known for its mid-century modern architecture, stunning natural landscapes, and relaxed pace of life. This contemporary house is nestled in a planned community that offers a range of amenities, including a sparkling swimming pool, event spaces, and a clubhouse with a bar – perfect for enjoying the California sun.
Located conveniently close to downtown Palm Springs, you’ll have easy access to a shopping center with an Albertson’s grocery store and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, a must-visit attraction offering breathtaking views of the desert below.
Indoor Elegance
As you enter, the open living space welcomes you with abundant natural light. Sliding-glass doors seamlessly connect the sitting area, dining space, and modern kitchen with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A powder room adds convenience to this thoughtfully designed home.
The primary suite offers a tranquil retreat with sliding glass doors leading to the pool area. It comfortably accommodates a king-size bed and features an attached bathroom with a sleek double vanity and a walk-in shower. Two additional en suite bedrooms, one of which currently serves as a home office, provide flexibility and space for your lifestyle.
Outdoor Bliss
Step outside, and you’ll discover the true essence of desert living. The back patio, enclosed by a stylish block-style wall, offers space for both sitting and dining areas. A beautiful pool, framed by concrete decking, invites you to take a refreshing dip on warm California days. And with a two-car garage, your vehicles will be comfortably accommodated.
Oakland’s Charm: A 1912 Bungalow
Location: Oakland
Size: 1,300 square feet
Price per Square Foot: $691
Taxes: Estimated
Neighborhood Highlights: Proximity to schools, restaurants, and cultural attractions
Exploring the Oakland Neighborhood
Our final destination brings us to the vibrant city of Oakland, nestled in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. This charming 1912 bungalow is located in a bustling neighborhood near Emeryville, offering a diverse range of amenities within walking distance. Schools, a public library, cocktail bars, and restaurants are all just a stone’s throw away.
You’ll find yourself less than a mile from the Emeryville Amtrak station, a Trader Joe’s, a movie theater, and even an Ikea. For Pixar Animation Studios fans, you’re in luck – it’s just half a mile away. Commuting to downtown Oakland, Berkeley, or even San Francisco is a breeze, thanks to excellent public transit and proximity to major highways.
Inside the Bungalow
This bungalow exudes charm from the moment you step onto the covered porch. Inside, the living room welcomes you with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and ample natural light pouring in through large street-facing windows.
The living space flows seamlessly into the dining area, open to an updated kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, white cabinetry, and modern stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors lead from the kitchen to an elevated deck, perfect for al fresco dining and enjoying California’s temperate climate.
A hallway off the dining area leads to two bedrooms, one of which is the primary bedroom with an attached bathroom boasting a sleek pedestal sink and a walk-in shower with a glass wall. The other bedroom has access to the adjacent bathroom, complete with a combined shower and tub.
A Backyard Oasis
Outdoor living is a joy in this bungalow. The wood deck off the kitchen offers space for relaxation, while a short staircase leads down to a patio with a built-in barbecue, ideal for hosting gatherings with friends and family. Additionally, a detached structure in the yard currently serves as a home gym, adding versatility to the property.
And for your vehicles, there’s a detached garage with space for one car.
Final Thoughts
California’s real estate market offers an array of homes and lifestyles, whether you’re seeking the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, the tranquility of Palm Springs, or the vibrant community of Oakland. These homes around the $900,000 price point showcase the diversity and charm of the Golden State’s housing market. So, which one speaks to your California dream?