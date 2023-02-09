A 12-year-old Boy Who Was Allegedly Driving Stolen Car Was Fatally Shot By A Denver Man

According to the Denver Police Department, a guy who spotted a youngster of that age in his stolen vehicle over the weekend opened fire and murdered the boy, who was 12 years old.
The guy, who the authorities did not identify, called the Denver Police Department on Sunday to report that his automobile had been stolen and told them that he was tracking the vehicle using an app, according to a release from the Denver Police Department.
According to the police, “an exchange of gunfire” took place between the man who had discovered his car approximately ten miles distant and the persons who were seated inside the vehicle as the man approached the vehicle. The police did not disclose any additional information regarding how or why the shooting occurred.
According to the release, during the exchange of gunfire, the owner of the automobile shot the 12-year-old boy, who then fled the scene in the vehicle. According to the report, the young motorist was discovered by the police approximately two blocks away, and after being rushed to a hospital, he was confirmed dead there.
The owner of the vehicle has not been arrested, according to the police, who stated that the event is still being investigated.
According to the statement in the release, the authorities suspect that the other people who were inside the stolen vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement officials arrived. The investigators are requesting that anyone who may have information concerning the event get in touch with Crime Stoppers.
According to the police, once the investigation has been finished, the findings will be turned over to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, and they will be the ones to decide whether or not any charges should be filed.
