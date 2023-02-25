A 13-year-old Boy Has Been Detained In Connection With The Tragic Attempted Carjacking Of A St. Louis Mother

The most recent arrest in connection with the suspected attempted carjacking in January that resulted in the death of a woman was made on a child of 13 years old.
Kay Johnson, 38 years old, was tragically shot on January 24 while she was putting her car into her garage in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue in the city of Compton. It was determined that she had passed away at the site.
When Johnson passed away, her daughter, who was 14 at the time, was in the car with her.
At the time of Johnson’s passing, the St. Louis police stated that they had a strong suspicion that she was one of several victims in a recent run of attempted or confirmed carjackings.
The Boy Is Charged With Murder And Robbery
A kid, age 13, was taken into custody in St. Louis County on Friday, according to an announcement made by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The boy is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the investigation.
Below tweet summarize the incident.
A 13 year old has been arrested along with previously arrested 18 year old Cameron Brown and other "teens" for a string of carjackings in St. Louis and a related January homicide. Kay Johnson was driving her Honda Civic into her garage when a bullet struck her in the face. Her 14… https://t.co/OyqNDMUVsP pic.twitter.com/hoU5dP6MgC
— Southern Man (@MagicBelle1) February 25, 2023
With the arrest of a 14-year-old kid in St. Louis County on January 28 on accusation of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting, this information has come to light.
Both juveniles were detained at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center at the time of their arrest.
The names of neither of the two adolescents have been made public by the St. Louis Police Department.
Must Check Other Latest News:
- A Young Gymnast Was One Of Three People Murdered In A Shooting Near Orlando
- The Home Where Four Students Were Fatally Stabbed Will Be Demolished By The University Of Idaho
After being pursued by law enforcement, a vehicle that a source within the police department stated was wanted in connection with Johnson’s shooting crashed in St. Louis on January 25. Following the collision, law enforcement officials were able to apprehend three juveniles with ages ranging from 16 to 18.
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.