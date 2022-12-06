A 13-year-old Girl And Her Father Were Found Shot To Death In A Suspected Murder-suicide Near Lawrence

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were looking into a double shooting that may have been a murder-suicide on Monday that left a 55-year-old father and his 13-year-old daughter dead inside a home in the Lawrence neighborhood.
According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office on Monday evening, deputies were called to the 700 block of East 1550 Road in Douglas County at around 7 a.m. on a report of a suspected gunshot.
The bodies of David M. Koch and his daughter Hayden Koch were discovered inside a residence by the responding deputies, according to the police.
Monday was spent at the home conducting the double shooting investigation by detectives and crime scene investigators from the sheriff’s and coroner’s departments.
According to preliminary information from the inquiry, as of Monday evening, David Koch died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his daughter was also injured.
Investigations into the incident continued on Monday. Sheriff Jay Armbrister of Douglas County expressed his department’s condolences to the Koch family in a statement.
The Sheriff’s Office is standing by this family during this dreadful loss, and Armbrister added, “We wish for healing and peace as they go through what is the most terrible time no family should have to go through.”
