A 13 Year Old Kid’s Bite Nearly Kills His Mother Because Of Sepsis: A woman of two who miraculously avoided a double amputation after being bitten by a gnat 13 years ago is looking forward to spending Christmas.
In 2009, Jorja Austin, 40, was stung by a gnat while cutting her grass at her Basildon, Essex, home.
The stay-at-home mother had no idea that four “pinhole-sized” bites on her right thigh would end in her being in a life-threatening situation 13 years later.
In May of this year, Jorja had life-threatening sepsis when the mother contracted pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin illness that creates painful sores if left untreated. As a result, she was obliged to give up her two children to state care due to her persistent poor health.
She was then informed that she could need to have both of her legs removed in order to survive.
But despite being afraid for her life due to the deadly condition, the mother has since made an amazing recovery.
Her open wounds have finally started to heal, allowing her to spend Christmas at home this year.
remarked Jorja: “I’ve been suffering and without life for 13 years. Due to my poor condition, I lost both of my young sons. It became out of hand.
“I could not believe how much better my legs were getting.
After being so frustrated for a very long time, I’m ecstatic and over the moon.
Jorja suffered from gnat bites 13 years ago, and she believes that this, along with her low iron levels, contributed to the lesion never completely healing.
The bites grew larger despite the doctors’ assurances that they were “OK.”
Two years after being discovered to have an uncommon skin condition, it spread to her other leg and kept her from working for more than ten years.
Jorja claimed that the community nurses who have been treating her ulcers every three days for months are solely responsible for her rapid improvement.
She uttered: “In May, due to the infection, I had to be thrown into a coma.
“My family was instructed to bid me farewell.
“Since leaving the hospital, I’ve regained my ability to walk, and one of the ulcers is now 50% healed.”
Jorja advises anyone with open wounds to get assistance to prevent going through what she did.
She uttered: “I didn’t receive the proper assistance when I needed it.
“If you don’t keep going back and fighting for the proper care, you’ll end up practically dead as I did.
Don’t let things get as nasty as they did for me.
Since then, Jorja has signed up for a flower arrangement class in January and has made plans to spend a quiet Christmas with her sister Paige.
Her boys, who are 13 and 17, should be able to return home soon, she hopes.
