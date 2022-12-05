A 14-year-old Boy Was Fatally Shot At A Birthday Party In Camden

According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez, an investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of a male teenager who was 14 years old that took place in Camden City last night.
On Saturday, December 3, at around 9:32 p.m., the Camden County Police Department got a 911 call indicating that gunshots were fired along the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue, according to the officials of Camden County.
The authorities discovered a shooting victim who was unresponsive and unconscious.
When emergency medical services came, the victim was taken to Cooper University Medical Center for treatment.
The preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim of the shooting had been present at an event held at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue, which was a birthday party.
Authorities say the shooting victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue prior to the shooting. https://t.co/8iFLoSSOgt
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 5, 2022
Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detectives and Camden County Police Department Homicide Unit Detectives were dispatched to the area after being told about the incident.
The victim, a lad from Lindenwold who was 14 years old and was declared dead at 10:04 p.m. at Cooper University Medical Center, was recognized by the police as the person who was killed.
This investigation is currently taking place and will continue.
Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to get in touch with Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 or Detective Matthew Dunlop of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-7344.
Read More: