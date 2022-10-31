A 14-year-old Boy Was Shot And Killed In Northern California

On Friday, a 14-year-old kid was fatally shot in Northern California, according to officials.

At around 9 o’clock that evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a report that a youngster had been discovered dead on the front yard of a residence in the North Highlands community, located just outside of Sacramento.

It is unclear what precipitated the shooting, and the sheriff’s office did not immediately have any leads on who could be responsible.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 caller who located the kid reported hearing gunfire. The death of the adolescent, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was confirmed there.