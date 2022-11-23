A 15-year-old Was Detained After An Armed Robbery Of Two French Bulldogs On The 6th Street Bridge

Los Angeles police announced on Tuesday that a 15-year-old kid was taken into custody on suspicion of being involved in an armed robbery that took place in Boyle Heights and during which two French bulldogs were taken.
On November 12, at approximately 12:30 in the morning, a robbery took place when two people were walking their dogs along the 6th Street Bridge.
According to the police, a male suspect approached them, pointed a weapon at the victims, stole the two dogs, and then departed the scene in a car after the incident.
The defendant, whose identity was not disclosed because he is a minor, was taken into custody on November 16, but the Bulldogs have not been located, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the 15-year-old was charged with two counts of armed robbery on Friday in juvenile court. The charges were filed by the police.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for the armed robbery of two French Bulldogs on the 6th Street Bridge. Rhino and Bluesky, however, have not been recovered. Police and the victims are asking for the public's help in locating the dogs. https://t.co/kp0ArIHOsw
— KTLA (@KTLA) November 23, 2022
In the past few years, a number of burglaries that occurred in the Los Angeles area targeted French bulldogs because of the high price that these canines can command on the black market.
The most high-profile incident occurred in February 2021, when two men leaped out of a car in Hollywood and shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker in the chest, which resulted in the theft of two of Lady Gaga’s bulldogs.
