A 16-year-old Student From Santa Rosa Was Tragically Stabbed In A Montgomery High School Class

Freshman at Montgomery High School, the 15-year-old was in art class Wednesday at precisely 11:11 a.m.
Two juniors from the Santa Rosa school suddenly barged into the room and started fighting with the boy.
The fight broke out in front of 27 other pupils, and the instructor and three staff members sprung into action to break it up. The battle quickly broke out again, and the student struck back by drawing a folding knife with a 4- to 5-inch blade, according to authorities.
One of the elder students, 16, was stabbed in the upper torso three times as the other students gasped in fear. Police reported that after being initially treated on the campus and transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, he passed away.
The other senior, age 16, who had been stabbed in the left hand, was also transferred to Memorial Hospital after suffering the wound.
The 15-year-old youngster who authorities claim was in possession of the weapon fled the classroom in a hurry and was discovered 40 minutes later a mile north of the university. He was apprehended without a hitch.
At a news conference held in the afternoon, four hours after the incident, Santa Rosa City Schools Administrator Anna Trunnell said, “This is certainly a sad day. John Cregan, the chief of police in Santa Rosa, was by her side.
Trunnell remarked, “The tragedy that occurred here today is devastating.
The Campus Will Be Close On Thursday
Principal Adam Paulson informed the school community and parents later on Wednesday night that the campus will be closed on Thursday. The violence outbreak was described as “the darkest day anyone can recall at Montgomery High” by the speaker.
Jayden Jess Pienta, 16, of Santa Rosa, was the victim, according to the police’s identification late on Wednesday.
The tragic stabbing marked the first case of a Sonoma County student being killed on campus in at least a generation.
The attack took place within the complete art classroom on the grounds of Santa Rosa’s second-oldest high school, which is home to around 1,700 pupils, according to police chief Cregan.
It started when the two older students stormed into the classroom to confront the 15-year-old boy, he claimed, just before an 11:11 a.m. 911 call to police.
Officers from Santa Rosa arrived on the scene four minutes after the 911 call, according to Cregan. He claimed that the students involved had a history of previous fights.
Lockdown was imposed on the campus and eight other nearby institutions.
According to Cregan, the injured pupils made their way to the front office of the school, where a school nurse “engaged” with them.
Both of the students were awake, conscious, and giving opening remarks, according to Cregan. The pupils were treated by our medical team as soon as they arrived on the scene, and then they were sent to a nearby hospital.
The more seriously hurt youngster received a “chest seal” as part of the initial medical care, according to Cregan. He didn’t specify how long it was before he was brought to the hospital.
The suspect was discovered around 11:51 p.m. near Santa Rosa Creek, behind St. Eugene Cathedral School, at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Farmers Lane thanks to tips from witnesses.
“Our officers searched the area and found a 15-year-old adolescent lying in the stream bed there, who was laying down on his stomach, trying to conceal himself,” he said.
