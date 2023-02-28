A 17-year-old Died After Going Missing In The Ocean At A Popular Beach

At a well-known Florida beach, a 17-year-old kid drowned after going missing in the ocean, according to authorities.
According to the Indialantic Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the adolescent was swimming with at least one other person when he entered deeper water and vanished on Sunday, February 26.
At around 5:30 p.m., the kid was reported missing, prompting a multi-agency ocean search. Tod Goodyear, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, told McClatchy News over the phone that the teen was retrieved from the water, treated on-site, and then transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Kid Is Thought To Have Drowned
The adolescent, who lived in Palm Bay, is thought by deputies to have drowned after becoming caught in a rip current. Officials have urged people to use caution in the water, as the teen’s death marks the fifth tied to the Brevard coast since November, according to Florida Today.
The 17-year-old was last seen at the boardwalk in Indialantic, some 70 miles southeast of Orlando, near Fifth and Wave Crest Avenues, according to authorities. According to a Facebook post by the Indialantic Police Department, state and municipal officials took part in the search.
Rip currents can be dangerous for beachgoers since they “flow perpendicular to the shore.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration advised swimming parallel to the shore rather than towards it if you were caught in a rip current in order to reach safety.
