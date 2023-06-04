A 19-year-old Has Been Detained In Connection To A Fatal Shooting

Daily news / By /

A person of interest in a shooting that took place in south Fort Worth in May and resulted in the death of a 24-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday, according to the officials.

According to the records kept by the Fort Worth City Jail, Jamaion Wilson, 19, was arrested and charged with murder about 2:45 p.m. in connection with the death of Daron Jamal Jackson. Wilson was booked into the facility.

A call about a shooting was made on May 9 and officers were sent to the 4800 block of South Freeway to investigate.

They located Jackson, who had been shot numerous times and was in a critical condition. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he could not be saved due to the severity of his injuries.

To read the most recent California breaking news and insightful commentary, click here:

According to the police, an incident took place between Jackson and multiple suspects before the shooting took place. After shooting the victim, the suspects ran away from the scene of the crime.

It is unclear how many people should be considered suspects.

Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top