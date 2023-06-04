A 19-year-old Has Been Detained In Connection To A Fatal Shooting

A person of interest in a shooting that took place in south Fort Worth in May and resulted in the death of a 24-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday, according to the officials.
According to the records kept by the Fort Worth City Jail, Jamaion Wilson, 19, was arrested and charged with murder about 2:45 p.m. in connection with the death of Daron Jamal Jackson. Wilson was booked into the facility.
A call about a shooting was made on May 9 and officers were sent to the 4800 block of South Freeway to investigate.
They located Jackson, who had been shot numerous times and was in a critical condition. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he could not be saved due to the severity of his injuries.
To read the most recent California breaking news and insightful commentary, click here:
- A 3-year-old Who Accidentally Shot Himself Is In Critical Condition
- Police In Olathe Fatally Shot A Guy During A Traffic Check Who Was Allegedly Carrying A Knife
According to the police, an incident took place between Jackson and multiple suspects before the shooting took place. After shooting the victim, the suspects ran away from the scene of the crime.
It is unclear how many people should be considered suspects.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.