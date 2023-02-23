A 19-year-old Man Is Accused Of Shooting And Killing A Woman Before Returning Hours Later And Shooting Four Others

One journalist and a 9-year-old daughter were killed when the guy who authorities say shot and killed the woman returned to the scene of the crime hours later and fired shots at a nearby home and a TV news vehicle.
Around 4 o’clock, the suspect returned to the scene in the 6100 block of Hialeah Street in Pine Hills, an unincorporated hamlet west of Orlando, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.
According to Mina, the perpetrator approached a Spectrum News 13 truck and shot two individuals who were covering the previous homicide: a reporter and a photojournalist. The accused then allegedly entered a house a short distance away and opened fire on a 9-year-old girl and her mother.
The Woman And Other News 13 Reporter Are Still In Critical Condition
All four casualties were taken to nearby hospitals, where one of the journalists and the youngster passed away. Both the mother of the girl and the other News 13 reporter were still in critical condition at the hospital Wednesday night.
The victims of the shooting have been named by authorities as Nathacha Augustin, 38, Dylan Lyons, 24, and 9-year-old T’yonna Major.
The journalist Lyons, a native of Philadelphia, travelled to Florida to attend the University of Central Florida. He stayed in the state after he finished and started his career there.
“He was really dedicated about his work. He had a great job. Josh Miller, a friend and fellow reporter, said to Spectrum News 13 that he “loved what he did.” “He was just passionate about what he did. He loved the neighbourhood, telling the tales of individuals, and reporting on the news.”
His older sister created a GoFundMe for Lyons’ family, which stated that he was loyal to his parents and acted as a father figure to his niece and nephew. Just a few weeks after the shooting, he would have been 25.
Casey Lynn, Lyons’ fiance, posted a link to the GoFundMe that would be used to fund his funeral. “My life’s love was murdered. Never again will I be the same person “She tweeted something.
The station named the photojournalist who was in severe condition as Jesse Walden.
After the shooting, deputies tracked down and apprehended the suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who police claimed was standing near the scene with a weapon.
During a news conference, Mina stated that it was “very unclear” as to why the shooter also shot the news truck.
Zach Covey, a meteorologist for the station, asked for people to “keep my News 13 family in their thoughts tonight and for the next several days” on Twitter. “I’m going to take tonight off from social media in order to digest. Please be mindful of our distance at this time.”
According to Mina, Moses was “not talking much” to the police and it was unclear whether he was aware that the two guys were reporters.
The vehicle where the journalists were shot did not appear to be a press vehicle, according to the sheriff, and it was parked in the same spot as the earlier homicide. About 11 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies went to a report of a gunshot in the area and discovered a woman inside a car who had been fatally shot.
According to Mina, the woman, Nathacha Augustin, was a friend of Moses, according to the investigators. Detectives had recognised him as the shooting suspect by the time he arrived back at the site, according to Mina.
The sheriff declared, “What a terrible day this has been for our community and our media partners.” No one in our community should experience gun violence, not a mother, not a child under the age of nine, and most definitely not news journalists.
Moses has been accused of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Augustin, who was previously identified by police as a woman in her 20s. Police stated that additional charges are anticipated. Moses had not been released from jail as of Thursday. According to the sheriff, the 19-year-old has “a significant criminal history” that includes accusations of aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft.
Luana Munoz, a journalist for WESH 2 who was reporting from outside the Orlando Regional Medical Center, sobbed as she described the situation there. She claimed that the journalists who had assembled to cover the shooting were also grieving together.
Munoz said in front of the camera, “This is incredibly hard to cover. “Every reporter’s worst dread is about to come true. We are terrified when we return home at night because something similar will happen, and that is exactly what did.”
