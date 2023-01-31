A 19-year-old Man Was Shot And Badly Injured On The West Lawn

CHICAGO – On Monday night, a guy was shot in the West Lawn neighborhood, and he is currently in serious condition.
According to the Chicago police, the argument between the 19-year-old and another guy occurred at 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lawndale Avenue. During the argument, the other male pulled out a revolver and shot the 19-year-old in the jaw.
According to the authorities, he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was reportedly listed in extremely critical condition.
Despite the ongoing investigation by local detectives, no one has been taken into custody.
