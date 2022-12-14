A $2 Million Settlement Is Reached Between Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend And The City Of Louisville

According to a news release from Walker’s legal team, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, has resolved litigation he brought in response to “the unconstitutional police raid that resulted in Ms. Taylor’s murder” with the City of Louisville for $2 million.
In the early morning hours of March 13, 2020, Louisville Metro Police Department officers executed a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation when they shot and killed Breonna Taylor, age 26.
Officers broke through the door to Taylor’s apartment just before one in the morning. The police claimed that they made their presence known before entering.
Later, Walker claimed that he and Taylor shouted to see who was at the door but received no response. Walker grabbed a rifle he lawfully owned and fired a shot as police kicked through the door because he thought they were intruders, according to a prior CNN article.
Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree assault after allegedly shooting Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg, but prosecutors ultimately opted to drop the charges.
In March 2021, Walker filed a federal civil rights case after initially filing a claim in state court in September 2020. The Louisville Metro Government and a few specific officers involved in obtaining a “materially fraudulent” search warrant and Taylor’s fatal shooting were identified as defendants in both lawsuits.
The news release states that the deal ends both litigations.
Kenny feels relieved that this chapter of his life is over, despite the fact that this tragedy will follow him for the rest of his days.
Walker will have to deal with the consequences of being put in danger by a forged warrant, of being shot several times, and of witnessing Breonna Taylor’s horrifying death, according to Steve Romines, one of Walker’s attorneys.
The assertion makes no mention of whether the defendants’ acknowledgment of wrongdoing was part of the arrangement.
The city has been contacted by CNN for comment, but no response has been received as of yet.
The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Taylor’s family for a record $12 million sum just six months after she died. Greg Fischer, the mayor at the time, stated that there was no admission of guilt in the arrangement.
