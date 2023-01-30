A 2-year-old Boy Was Shot In The Face And A Man Was Killed In Baltimore Gunfire

The sounds of gunfire that were heard on Saturday in Baltimore resulted in the death of one adult and the injury of a toddler, who was wounded in the face.
Police responded to a complaint of shots fired shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city’s Upton area, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters Saturday evening.
According to reports from CBS News, two men were standing on the street when one of them was struck by a vehicle and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while the other man was shot in the arm.
At the same time, a woman was driving down the street with her two young children, ages 2 and 6, when she was hit by another vehicle and caused it to crash into a pole. She was reportedly in critical condition when she was rushed to the hospital, according to the police.
It was confirmed by Baltimore Councilman Eric Costello that the young child, who was just two years old, was shot in the face.
According to the police, the six-year-old child suffered injuries as a result of the collision as well.
According to Costello, an adult male passenger in the vehicle attempted to flee the site of the shooting but was apprehended by police. It was not immediately clear what part the man played in the incident.
The police are currently looking into who fired their weapons and whether or not the gunman had a specific target in mind.
Harrison indicated to the media that there were a great number of witnesses to the incident and he wanted those individuals to come forward.
