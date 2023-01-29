A 2-year-old Is One Of The Three People Injured In A Shooting In Baltimore

A shooting occurred in Baltimore on Saturday that left at least one person dead and three others injured, including a 2-year-old toddler, according to authorities.
According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, when authorities arrived about 6 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Laurens Ave., they discovered two adult males, one adult female, and a 2-year-old who had been shot.
Police suspect one or more shooters opened fire, but they are unsure if the pedestrians or persons in a car were the intended targets.
According to Baltimore police, one of the adult males was identified as having passed away at a local hospital. The two-year-old is listed in stable condition, while the adult male and the other adult female are classified in critical condition.
According to authorities, a 6-year-old was hurt in a car collision not far from the location.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott made a passionate appeal to locals to come forward with any information during a news conference on Saturday night.
“Someone is dead, a mother was shot, a child was shot, another child was hurt, and another person was shot over what?”
He said, “Whoever did this tonight is a coward. There isn’t a “but,” “if,” or “if only” about that.
“We must take action and improve ourselves. To stop treating each other the way that other people treated us for a very long time in this country, we must change, Scott continued.
