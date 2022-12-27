A 20-year-old Man Was Shot And Murdered Overnight In Lubbock

The victim of a fatal gunshot was identified by the Lubbock Police Department late on Sunday night. Just before midnight, police were summoned to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Ivan Reed, 20, had been shot, they discovered. After being transported to University Medical Center, Reed was declared dead at 1:11 a.m. on Monday, according to a police report.
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit of the Lubbock Police Department is looking for information regarding a gunshot that occurred on Sunday night and claimed the life of one individual.
On Sunday, December 25, at 11:39 p.m., Lubbock police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 2100 block of East 4th Street.
Ivan Reed, 20, was reportedly shot following an incident, according to the opening stages of the investigation. Reed was found at the scene with critical wounds.
Reed was taken with severe injuries to University Medical Center, where doctors eventually declared him dead.
There is currently no indication that the public is in danger because this seems to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting through Crime Line is eligible for a reward. Call (806) 741-1000 if you have any information. A caller’s identity is protected.
