A 22-year-old Missing in California for 3 Weeks. The Police Are Now Investigating It as a Crime

Central California police said they are investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who was last seen on August 1, as a criminal case.

According to Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz, Fuentes went home in the middle of the night on August 6 to get some personal items after attending a family party that evening. Her silver 2011 Hyundai sedan was captured on security footage when she made a pit break at a nearby convenience shop, where she made a purchase before driving away. On the evening of August 7 her relatives reported her missing.

At a press conference last week, Alcaraz said, “To this moment, there is nothing openly that causes us to suspect that a criminal conduct has occurred; but, Miss Fuentes has been gone a long time, and this is not regular behavior for Miss Fuentes, so we are examining this as a criminal situation.”

According to Alcaraz, they were able to locate Fuentes by following a ping on his phone, which led them to a location north of Selma.

He explained, “We were able to determine that Miss Fuentes’ phone went through the city of Sanger and up into the Avocado Lake and Pine Flat region.

Because her relatives claim she has been there before, police are combing across that whole section of Fresno County.

According to Alcaraz, the search for Fuentes involves the Fresno County sheriff’s office, the Fresno Police Department, and the FBI.

Divers from Adventures with Purpose, who earlier this month assisted in the search for missing girl Kiely Rodni’s corpse and vehicle, are now helping to find Fuentes.

“Having them among us is nothing short of a privilege and a blessing. They are an amazing band of brothers who have shown my family nothing but kindness, and we can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done “An aunt of Fuentes, Sandra Archuleta, revealed this information to CNN affiliate KFSN on Friday.

About 17 miles southeast of Fresno, Selma is home to a population of 24,400.