A 23-year-old Woman Dies After Falling From a Tribeca Skyscraper

Police say that a 23-year-old woman fell to her death from a building in lower Manhattan on Saturday night.
At 5:11 p.m., cops were called to 39 Walker Street in Tribeca, where they found a woman unconscious after she fell from a high place.
She was in very bad shape when she was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was later declared dead, police said.
It’s not clear how or why the woman fell from the building, where two-bedroom apartments cost around $2.5 million.
More information about the woman wasn’t available right away because her family hadn’t been told about her death yet.
