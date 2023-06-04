A 23-year-old Woman Dies After Falling From a Tribeca Skyscraper

Daily news / By /

Police say that a 23-year-old woman fell to her death from a building in lower Manhattan on Saturday night.

At 5:11 p.m., cops were called to 39 Walker Street in Tribeca, where they found a woman unconscious after she fell from a high place.

She was in very bad shape when she was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was later declared dead, police said.

It’s not clear how or why the woman fell from the building, where two-bedroom apartments cost around $2.5 million.

More information about the woman wasn’t available right away because her family hadn’t been told about her death yet.Police say that a 23-year-old woman fell to her death from a building in lower Manhattan on Saturday night.

At 5:11 p.m., cops were called to 39 Walker Street in Tribeca, where they found a woman unconscious after she fell from a high place.

She was in very bad shape when she was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was later declared dead, police said.

It’s not clear how or why the woman fell from the building, where two-bedroom apartments cost around $2.5 million.

If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:

More information about the woman wasn’t available right away because her family hadn’t been told about her death yet.

Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top