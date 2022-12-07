A 25-year-old Man Is Accused Of Shooting A Father And Son With A Bb Gun

A 25-year-old man has been detained by the police after it was claimed that he fired a BB pistol at a father and son who were leaving a Meiers Corners kosher market.
According to a representative for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, Jason Kish of Catherine Street in Port Richmond has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, acting in a way that is harmful to a kid under the age of 17, and assault.
Tuesday afternoon’s press conference by district attorney Michael E. McMahon will be held “to condemn the BB gun shooting of two Jewish community members, including one kid, and announce the arrest of a suspect.”
The 121st Precinct Twitter feed also announced the arrest.
According to a tweet from the 121st Precinct, “The suspect wanted for the BB gun assault that happened on Sunday in front of Island Kosher supermarket has been apprehended thanks to the diligent work of your 121 officers and detectives at Hate Crimes Task Force.”
— NYPD 121st Precinct (@NYPD121Pct) December 6, 2022
The NYPD published a picture of an automobile that they were trying to track down in relation to the alleged attack.
Police say a BB gun was fired from a passing car at a 32-year-old man and his 7-year-old son on Sunday around 4:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard just a few feet from the Island Kosher market.
The search for a black, late-model Ford Mustang driven by a guy was made public by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force in relation to what authorities are characterizing as a felony assault.
According to a flyer shared on the 121st Twitter feed, the out-of-state license plate that was only on the back of the car was obscured.
Black Ford Mustang WANTED in connection with a hate crime which occurred on 12/4/22 in front of 2212 Victory Blvd. If located, please call 911. @NYPDstatenIslnd @SISPShomrim pic.twitter.com/YtdymGP7fp
— NYPD 121st Precinct (@NYPD121Pct) December 5, 2022
The victim, who requested anonymity, told Advance/SILive.com that one of the pellets hit his son’s ear, causing swelling. The 32-year-old was also hit in the torso, but he said that his jacket lessened the blow’s force.
The father claimed that when the unprovoked attack took place, he and his son were leaving Island Kosher Deli, which is situated at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Carmel Avenue.
The victim, 32, said, “We came out of the grocery. He came to a stop, fired at us, then took off.
The store remained open on Sunday night, and the NYPD was present and actively canvassing the neighborhood.
