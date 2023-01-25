A 25-year-old Man Was Shot In The Head And Died In The Bronx Nycha Apartment He Was Visiting

Police announced Wednesday that a 25-year-old man was tragically shot in the head during an altercation inside a Bronx NYCHA apartment he was visiting.
Around 10:55 p.m., police arrived at the Morrisania Houses on Washington Ave. near E. 169th St. in response to a report of gunfire and discovered Randell Timber unresponsive inside the first-floor apartment. police reported on Tuesday.
The assailant had escaped, and no weapons had been found in residence.
At the scene, Timber perished.
According to police, two individuals discovered in the victim’s residence were detained, interrogated, and then released. There have been no detentions.
According to police, Timber was a visitor to the residence and resided in the Van Nest neighborhood of the Bronx.
It was unclear right away whether the victim’s criminal background had anything to do with his passing despite the fact that he was detained twice in 2019—once for assault and once for rape.
You May Also Like: