A 3-year-old Who Was Left Alone In A Hotel Pool Was Later Discovered Unconscious

Tennessee police say a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in a hotel pool.
On Friday night, March 10, the boy was found in the indoor pool of a Nashville hotel, police said in a news release. He was in “very critical condition” and was taken to the hospital.
The boy and his brother were at the pool with their mother’s friend while their mother took a nap, according to the police. The friend is said to have left the pool area for a long time.
When the friend went back to the pool area, the child was already asleep, according to the police.
The incident is being looked into by the Youth Services Division of the Nashville Police Department. Nobody knows yet who will be charged.
