A 85-year-old Woman Died After A Crash Along I-25 In Colorado Springs

On June 12, a collision that occurred along Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs claimed the life of an elderly woman who was 85 years old.
On that particular day, the collision took place only a few minutes before noon on the northbound side of the highway close to the Bijou Exit.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle due to the heavy rains,” reads a portion of a news release that was issued on Tuesday by the Colorado Springs Police Department. “After the driver lost control of the vehicle, it rolled over, and the female passenger was thrown out of the car.”
Both the driver and the passenger were transported to a nearby medical facility. On June 15, the passenger was taken from us forever. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office gave her name as Kay Tallent and stated that she was 85 years old.
According to the investigators, neither excessive speed nor alcohol consumption are believed to have contributed to the accident.
