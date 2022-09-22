A Bear Mauling A 9-year-old In Alaska Shot By A Family Member

Alaska police said a brown bear attacked and mauled a 9-year-old child before an adult member of the family shot and killed the bear.

Tuesday’s attack in Palmer Hay Flats resulted in “severe injuries” to the youngster and minor injuries to an adult family member, according to a statement released by Alaska State Troopers.

When the hazardous animal lunged at the child, the adult shot it and killed it.

No details about their relationship were provided by police, although they did say that both were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

A team from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and local law enforcement returned to the area on Wednesday to conduct a necropsy on the bear’s body.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Todd Rinaldi, regional management coordinator for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, is working to determine what provoked the brown bear to attack the boy.

There are efforts “to determine if there was indeed a cub in the region, if there was a carcass or whatever in the area, and to examine the conditions behind the attack,” Rinaldi said.

Authorities in Alaska have been looking for a brown bear suspected of stealing chickens for the past three weeks, however sightings have decreased recently, according to a local newspaper.

Two weeks before the attack on the 9-year-old, a hunter from Michigan encountered a mother grizzly and her three cubs about 200 miles north of Glennallen. The grizzly mauled the hunter and took all three cubs. After spraying the beast with bear spray, the man managed to flee with major puncture wounds.