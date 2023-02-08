A Berks Guy Drives Police At 90 Mph After Colliding With A Fire Truck

A Douglassville man struck an Oley Fire Company truck and the fire chief’s personal vehicle Monday evening in full view of a police officer, prompting a high-speed pursuit through portions of three communities and a covered bridge, according to police.
Before six o’clock in the evening, Oley Township’s fire department and an ambulance team responded to a complaint of a driver of an SUV who was either asleep or experiencing a medical emergency.
When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a man later identified as Michael V. Konchan, 27, unconscious in the SUV’s driver’s seat with the engine running, according to investigators.
The following account was offered by the Central Berks Regional Police:
Konchan awoke and grasped the man’s forearm as the emergency medical technician reached into the car to turn off the engine.
The transmission was later changed to drive by Konchan.
Officer Joshua Steingraber of the police pulled up to see what transpired. The SUV started to move with many rescue personnel around it and the medic half inside.
Oley Township Fire Chief Michael Kline’s unoccupied personal vehicle as well as a parked firetruck with personnel inside were both hit by the SUV.
Eventually, the medic was able to back up and get away from the SUV.
After turning onto Covered Bridge Road in the east, Konchan drove quickly through Earl Township and then Amity Township, passing other cars without permission and disregarding stop signs all the while.
About 11 miles of the chase were driven at speeds up to 90 mph by Konchan. Konchan was brought into custody without a hitch when he pulled into the Amity Township Fire Company parking lot on Pine Forge Road.
Konchan admitted to authorities that he couldn’t place when the incident began and that he became frightened when he saw them pursuing him. He acknowledged consuming cocaine and fentanyl a half-hour prior to the event.
In his wallet, police discovered numerous sachets of possible fentanyl.
Before being transported to the central processing facility, Konchan of the first block of Mimosa Circle was transferred to Reading Hospital for unspecified medical attention.
Following his arraignment in Reading Central Court before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo, he was allowed to wait until a hearing.
Along with several summary traffic crimes, Konchan is accused of aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding an officer, driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run, drug possession, and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
