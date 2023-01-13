A Biker Was Tragically Killed After His Rivals Dragged Him Under A Van For Wearing The Wrong Colors

This horrifying incident occurred when a rival gang pulled a biker beneath a van as retaliation for the victim wearing his club’s apparel on their purported area.
After three men were sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison for the murder of David Crawford, 59, in May of last year, the police released the dashcam video on Friday.
It depicts 42-year-old Benjamin Parry swerving his work van into the path of Crawford’s motorcycle as he exits a roundabout close to Plymouth at high speed.
Crawford was standing next to a car being operated by Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, the other two men who were sentenced to prison for their roles in the killing, which Mr. Justice Garnham referred to as an act of “unaccountable idiocy.”
In the video, a startled Parry can be seen hastily shouting into what appear to be Airpod-like gadgets.
Parry’s face twists as he approaches the bike Crawford is riding. He strikes Crawford and is sent back into the driver’s seat by the force of the impact, which causes the van to jolt.
Crawford, who was referred to as “the heart and soul of the party” and “a witty, compassionate, and protective family man,” was carried for hundreds of yards before the group abandoned him for dead. The video doesn’t show this.
Meanwhile, different dashcam footage captures the immediate aftermath, with the bike on its side and obvious road scrapes.
Parry was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Exeter Crown Court on Friday after being convicted guilty of manslaughter during a trial at Plymouth Crown Court in November.
Having also been found guilty of manslaughter, Brading and Pawley received four years apiece.
Crawford, a member of the Red Chiefs Motorcycle Club, was alleged “deliberately targeted” by Bandidos gang members when they saw him wearing their “colors” at a gathering on their alleged “territory” in a Plymouth shopping center.
When a member of one club rode on the patch of a rival club while donning that club’s “colors,” which are its badges and symbols, it was regarded as “insulting.”
The trio, according to testimony presented before Plymouth Crown Court, headed out to confront their enemies on May 12 and ran into Red Chiefs—a group linked to the Hells Angels—near the Tamar Bridge, which connects Saltash, Cornwall, and Plymouth, Devon.
Crawford may be seen wishing his fellow teammates well. The same dashcam video was shown to the jury and showed Parry’s Transit crashing into the back of the victim’s Kawasaki motorcycle on a slip road of the A38 close to Plymouth in what the prosecution called a “coordinated attack.”
The other two defendants who had blocked Crawford were also shown in a black Mercedes parked next to it on the surveillance film.
The victim was initially thrown onto the van’s bonnet, then dragged under the vehicle and freed at a slip road further down the A38.
Crawford was given a “horrific” number of injuries consistent with being dragged along a road before being declared dead at the scene.
The three defendants, according to prosecutor Paul Cavin, “worked together” to find the victim through a series of calls and “signals,” and none of them had the “decency to stop or call an ambulance,” he claimed.
Sean Brunton, Parry’s attorney, admitted that his client struck Crawford but asserted that it was “nothing more than an impulse deed” and a “catastrophic error of judgment by him.”
According to Pawley and Brading’s attorneys, murder was “not in the mind” of their clients at the time of the incident and they did not plan the attack with Parry. Charges of murder were later dropped at the trial in favor of manslaughter.
