A California Man Is Accused With Murder After He Allegedly Poisoned His Estranged Wife’s Food

The allegations made by the police that a man in California was charged with murder after he reportedly caused the death of his wife by poisoning the food that she ate.

According to a news release issued by the Elk Grove Police Department on Thursday, a man named Glennis Smith, who was 48 years old at the time, contacted 911 on January 12 to report that his wife, Jennifer Smith-Floyd, who was 49 years old, was “unconscious and not breathing.”

An investigation conducted by the police uncovered evidence suggesting that Smith intentionally hid fentanyl in his wife’s meal on at least two occasions without her being aware of it.

On the morning of January 12, authorities stated that it was fatal when it was discovered that Smith had reportedly poisoned his wife.

Even though they had been married for five years at the time of Smith-Floyd’s passing, the couple had been living separately for several months prior to his passing.

A few months after his wife’s passing, Smith is believed to have made an attempt at torching the travel trailer that the couple shared at a nearby self-storage facility, according to the detectives.

On Wednesday, a warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest, and on Thursday, he was taken into custody on charges of murder, arson, and insurance fraud.

