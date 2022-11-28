A Camera Store Nearby Union Square In San Francisco Was Robbed With Goods Worth $178,000

On Saturday afternoon, there was a report of an armed robbery that took place at a photography business located near Union Square in San Francisco. According to the complaint, over $200,000 worth of products were stolen.
A week after Mayor London Breed and the city’s top law enforcement officials pleaded with shoppers to return to Union Square in time for Christmas, an armed robbery took place there.
After a string of shop thefts in the region the previous year, some stores were forced to close and board up their windows.
Officer Robert Rueca stated in a statement that officers responded to a retail establishment on the 400 block of Bush Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of an armed robbery in that location.
Due to the ongoing investigation, Rueca chose not to reveal the name of the retailer; nonetheless, an employee at the Leica Store confirmed in an email sent on Sunday that the business had been robbed on Saturday afternoon. The worker did not wish to reveal their identity.
According to the reports, the criminals entered the store while armed and made their getaway in a car with stolen goods.
ABC7 published a surveillance video that showed the robbers making their getaway from the business while carrying an estimated $178,000 worth of stuff.
