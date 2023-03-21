A Car Hits and Kills a 2-year-old Girl in Southeast Topeka

Daily news / By / March 21, 2023

A 2-year-old girl died early Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 3100 block of S.E. Rosie Nichols, a public safety communications specialist for the city of Topeka, talked about California Avenue.

More information, like the victim’s name, was not immediately available.

As more information comes out, it will be added to this article.

The tweet below confirms the news:

Nichols asked that anyone who knew anything about the crime send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

Related Posts

About The Author

Jatin Taneja, one of our talented content writers at California Examiner. Jatin brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to our platform, having worked in the journalism industry for several years. He is a skilled writer who is passionate about delivering engaging and informative content to our readers. Jatin is a versatile writer, able to cover a wide range of topics, from breaking news to feature stories. He has a keen eye for detail and a talent for finding the most interesting angles on any given topic. Jatin's writing style is both engaging and informative, making his articles a pleasure to read. As a member of our team, Jatin is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with our editorial team to ensure that his content meets our standards and resonates with our readers. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to our platform. We are proud to have Jatin Taneja as part of our team at California Examiner. His contributions help us to continue delivering the most up-to-date and relevant news and information to our readers.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top