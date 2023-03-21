A Car Hits and Kills a 2-year-old Girl in Southeast Topeka

A 2-year-old girl died early Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 3100 block of S.E. Rosie Nichols, a public safety communications specialist for the city of Topeka, talked about California Avenue.
More information, like the victim’s name, was not immediately available.
As more information comes out, it will be added to this article.
The tweet below confirms the news:
A 2-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of S.E. California Avenue. https://t.co/zKRM5aQ128
Nichols asked that anyone who knew anything about the crime send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.
Shawnee County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.
