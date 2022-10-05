A Ceo Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft

Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George Gascón, issued a statement saying that Eugene Yu, the founder and CEO of the technology business Konnech, had been arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Konnech, headquartered in Michigan, creates applications to handle election logistics, such as staff scheduling. It serves consumers all around California, including those in Los Angeles County.

Groups questioning the fairness of the 2020 presidential election have accused the corporation of holding data on poll workers on computers in China. The corporation has disputed to many outlets, most recently The New York Times, that it stores data elsewhere besides the United States.

The office of Mr. Gascón said that its investigators had located information on Chinese servers. Konnech’s agreement with the county prohibits them from storing the data there.

Few further specifics concerning the probe were made public by the county. However, the statement clarified that the allegations included just poll worker information and that “the alleged behavior had no influence on the tallying of votes and did not affect election results.”

The district attorney’s office warned that “data breaches are a constant menace to our digital way of life.” A company’s ability to keep customers’ private information safe is a prerequisite to earning that business. If not, we are all helpless victims.”

A representative for Konnech issued a statement saying the business was investigating the “details of what we consider to be Mr. Yu’s illegal incarceration” and that it stood by the claims it made in its lawsuit against election doubters who had accused it of misconduct.

“Any L.A. County poll worker data that Konnech may have obtained was supplied to it by L.A. County and so could not have been’stolen,’ as stated,” the spokesman added.

In an email statement, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office claimed it had reason to think that election workers’ personal information had been “criminally misused.” They wanted Mr. Yu, who is from Michigan, to be extradited to Los Angeles.

Some people who don’t believe in the legitimacy of elections, including the organization’s founder, have been looking into Konnech this year. Personal information on 1.8 million American poll workers was allegedly obtained by True the Vote from a server owned by Konnech and located in China.

According to internet testimonies of persons who attended a symposium regarding voter fraud, it claimed to have accessed the data by using the server’s default password, which it stated was “password.” However, while claiming to have supplied the material to the FBI, the organization offered no proof that it had really downloaded the data.

Online, the assertions swiftly gained traction, with some supporters expressing alarm at the possibility of Chinese meddling in American elections.

According to rumors, Georgia’s Dekalb County, which was about to sign a contract with Konnech, heard about the company’s shady dealings. During a public comment session at the county’s elections board meeting on September 8, Marci McCarthy, chairperson of the county’s Republican Party, had concerns about the company’s data storage and security practices.

Konnech denied the allegations, saying the company possessed data on less than 240,000 employees at the time and had found no signs of a data breach in an interview with The New York Times. Software was built and tested by an affiliate of Konnech based in China. Developers at the business supposedly only ever tested using fake information. In 2021, we wind up the subsidiary.

Konnech filed a lawsuit against election-skeptic True the Vote, its founder Catherine Engelbrecht, and frequent collaborator Gregg Phillips last month. Konnech accused the gang of, among other things, defamation, theft, and breaking the law by accessing a computer without permission (in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act).

An immediate restraining order was issued at Konnech’s request, compelling True the Vote to name the individual(s) it believes acquired unauthorized access to Konnech’s data. In a court document that was supposed to remain under seal, True the Vote revealed the identity.

The organization issued a statement expressing its “deep gratitude” to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for their “thorough investigation” and “quick action” in the case.

According to True the Vote, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office denied any involvement in the county’s inquiry and claimed ignorance of True the Vote’s probe.