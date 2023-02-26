A Cheyenne Man Is Sentenced To 7-9 Years In Jail For Stabbing His Mother

in Cheyenne In Laramie County District Court on Friday, a Cheyenne man was given a sentence for stabbing his mother in the apartment in January 2021 with a kitchen knife.
On November 23, Antonio Landeroz, 21, entered a guilty plea to aggravated violence with serious bodily injury. He will serve a sentence of seven to nine years in prison as part of a plea bargain.
Judge Thomas Campbell turned down the defense’s plea for probation on the charge of aggravated assault because of the “very brutal nature of (Landeroz’s) deed.”
Landeroz received a sentence of an extra five to seven years in jail, suspended for five years of probation, for one count of criminal theft. Additionally, it was decided that Landeroz’s time spent serving his sentence in Weld County, Colorado, should be added to his overall time served, bringing the total from his arrest on January 26, 2021, to 760 days.
After Landeroz made a brief statement, the decision was made on Friday.
Upon entering this institution, Landeroz remarked, “I’ve been doing a lot to push myself psychologically and ensure that I don’t find up in the same scenario again.”
In order to “repair connections with my family as best I can and as quickly as I can,” he declared in his closing statement.
Landeroz Began Using Marijuana At The Age Of Eight
Landeroz’s court-appointed attorney, Brandon Booth, testified extensively about his client’s traumatic upbringing, claiming that Landeroz began using marijuana at the age of eight and alcohol at the age of ten. Booth additionally claimed to spot indications of physical and mental abuse based on his acquaintance with Landeroz for more than a year.
He mentioned that Landeroz’s parents had both been incarcerated when he was a child. Landeroz has “minimal criminal history” involving what Booth described as “child crap” occurrences.
To highlight that “something like this was going to happen,” these remarks were made. In addition, Booth stressed his client’s regret and the fact that he accepted responsibility for his acts while rejecting the use of drugs or alcohol as a contributing factor.
Landeroz was a “struggling boy who couldn’t believe his actions had put him and his mother in the situation they’re in.”
Landeroz’s Trial Was Delayed Six Times
Landeroz’s trial was delayed at least six times after Booth filed requests to continue it before it was finally scheduled for November 28, 2022, according to court documents. Booth seemed to grow more worried about his client’s mental state and his capacity to decide whether to accept the state’s plea offer.
Also, he noted that his client appeared “a little self-destructive and probably melancholy.” Due to these conditions, Landeroz’s mental competency was examined; nevertheless, this filing was finally dropped the day before the trial.
According to Booth, Landeroz struggled with the question of whether “accepting the offer was disrespectful to his mother and what he did” when deciding whether to enter a guilty plea.
Making sure Landeroz has access to options for rehabilitation while he is in jail was another major topic of Friday’s sentencing session.
It’s clear that this young person needed assistance, so Booth pleaded with the system to provide it.
Gloria Landeroz, the victim, spoke before the sentencing and claimed to have “seen a difference in him three months before it happened.”
“I hope he won’t be punished. Being so young, “She spoke.
