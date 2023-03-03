A Chicago Police Officer Was Killed By Gunfire In Front Of Children Playing In School

Children were playing at an elementary school in Gage Park when a gunshot that resulted in a Chicago police officer’s death occurred, sending them running for safety beneath slides and whatever else they could find, according to witnesses.
A woman who contacted 911 claimed, “There were a lot of kids because it happened in front of the school. And they visit there to have fun. We went there to let them play since we believed it to be secure. But things have changed now.
As he pursued an armed suspect Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, across from Sawyer Elementary School, Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot multiple times.
The woman said that while playing with other children, her 10-year-old sister witnessed the perpetrator, 18-year-old Steven Montano, pull a revolver on Vasquez-Lasso. The youngster contacted her family as the other kids “fled as rapidly as they could simply to get to safety” after hearing gunfire, according to the woman.
Since she feared for her safety, the woman asked that her name not be used. “I feel terrible for the loss of the police officer’s family and his colleagues and friends,” she added. But I’m happy they were there to protect my sister’s pals and her.
Below tweet is from Chicago Police about the incident.
Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso
End of Watch: March 1, 2023
He died while protecting Chicago and its people. We will #NeverForget his selflessness and dedication as we continue to wrap our arms around his family and loved ones.
Together, we mourn the loss of our hero. pic.twitter.com/fnkbEsqkHd
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 2, 2023
Vasquez-Lasso was wounded, but he managed to shoot again, hitting Montano in the head, according to the police. At Stroger Hospital, Montano was reportedly in critical condition.
He was charged late on Thursday with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm near a school, and interfering with reporting domestic abuse in addition to misdemeanour counts of simple assault and simple assault with a weapon.
Vasquez-Lasso was brought to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he passed away. A sizable group of police officers waited there somberly to pay their respects throughout the night, before his remains was carried in a procession to the Cook County mortuary on the West Side.
Maria Dávila claimed that when the incident occurred, she was at home watching a movie on her phone. Children were playing in the school playground across the street because the weather was pleasant. When she initially heard a loud explosion, Dávila, 44, “thought it was fireworks,” she recalled.
When she looked out the window, she noticed Vasquez-Lasso laying close to the playground and not moving, and Montano lying on the ground in a parking lot nearby, shouting and clutching his chest.
She claimed Montano shouted at the second officer separating him from Vasquez-Lasso, “Shoot me, shoot me,” to his face.
Several of the children hid behind them in a cluster of blue slides and yellow panels with fish designs. They stayed there for approximately 20 minutes, Dávila added, witnessing everything that was going on.
When she arrived downstairs, police had already taken Vasquez-Lasso to a squad car and were attempting CPR. His frame seemed lifeless.
Dávila remarked on Thursday, “We’re still worried. “Seeing that affected me.”
History Of The Suspect
The bail hearing for Montano is set for this Friday. The only thing the police have said about him is that he has a history of one prior arrest.
According to records, he fled from a stolen car that was wanted in connection with a shooting before being apprehended last summer near two pistols.
A misdemeanour count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer was brought against him at the time, but it was eventually withdrawn. The arrest record mentions that felony charges were dropped by the prosecution, but it gives no further information. According to authorities, one guy was charged with firearms charges and a teenage kid was charged in connection with the incident.
Around 8:10 p.m. on July 28, a stolen Honda Accord had been utilised in a shooting in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place. According to the report, a 27-year-old guy had two gunshot wounds to his left leg.
According to the victim and witnesses, there were three people inside the Accord, and the driver could be seen eluding the scene while donning a mask. Later that evening, when police attempted to pull over the vehicle around 26th and Whipple streets, it sped away and gave them and state troopers a chase.
Montano and the other two suspects fled when the Accord was stopped in the 7400 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to the complaint. In the same block, Montano was apprehended after being discovered hiding beneath a porch in a garden.
Two loaded handguns were found nearby “in the direct path of the culprits [sic] from the vehicle,” according to the report, which identified Montano as a member of the Latin Kings street gang.
Despite a helicopter flying overhead during the arrests, reports claim Montano was not seen with any firearms. Rodrigo Ramirez, one of his co-defendants, was spotted tossing weapons on the ground.
In addition to a misdemeanour count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, a 15-year-old boy was charged with felonies of aggravated violence with a firearm and aggravated unauthorised use of a weapon. Ramirez, 22, was charged with felony charges of attempted escape, aggravated unauthorised use of a weapon, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
According to a statement from the state’s attorney’s office, Montano was not charged with a felony for gun possession because “the evidence does not support a charge of gun possession.”
According to the statement, “[he] was offered an alternative to traditional prosecution, which included 25 hours of independent community service, based on his age and lack of criminal background at the time. Upon completion of the 25 hours, the case was dismissed on November 17, 22.
The owner of the Honda that was taken described finding it “weird” that one of the suspects in her car’s theft is now being held on murder charges. “The youth in Chicago get away with this things, and they do it again and again and again,” she told the Sun-Times.
The unnamed woman claimed that when she “got up in the morning, my automobile was gone.”
“Bullet holes were in it” when she received it back from the police, she claimed.
