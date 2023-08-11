A Chicago Prisoner Was Killed in the Hospital Area of the Cook County Jail

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday morning within the hospital wing of Cook County Jail, resulting in the fatal beating of an inmate. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Johnny Hendrix from Rockford, was engaged in a violent altercation with another inmate, prompting swift action from jail security.
Responding to the disturbance shortly after 9 a.m., staff intervened and managed to separate the two men. They immediately initiated life-saving measures for Hendrix. Despite their efforts, Hendrix’s injuries proved fatal. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he tragically succumbed to the injuries sustained during the altercation.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his passing. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident, and in a bid for transparency and impartiality, they have called upon the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force to launch their own investigation.
As of now, no information has been provided regarding potential charges in connection with this distressing event. Hendrix had been taken into custody just days before on several outstanding criminal warrants, alongside a charge of criminal trespass.
The details surrounding the circumstances that led to this fatal confrontation within the jail’s hospital wing remain under scrutiny as authorities work diligently to ascertain the sequence of events and the factors that contributed to this tragic outcome.
