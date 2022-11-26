A Child Dies After Slipping Through The Ice Into A Lake In Colorado

According to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, a teenage boy who was rescued from a lake by West Metro Fire, one of four kids to fall through the ice Tuesday afternoon, has passed away. He was one of the four teens that fell through the ice.
On Tuesday, authorities claimed that four youngsters slipped through the ice into Crystal Lake in Roxborough. They said that the rescue efforts of neighbors spared major injury to three of the children who went through the ice.
According to West Metro Fire, the fourth youngster was located in an area with deeper water, and the neighbors were unable to approach him. At 2:59 p.m., West Metro tweeted that they were searching for the young adolescent, then at 3:04 p.m., they posted that dive personnel was in the process of extracting him from the water.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the four adolescents ventured out onto the ice at Crystal Lake, which is located in Douglas County. When the ice cracked, all of the adolescents were forced to jump into the water below.
Neighborhood residents rushed to the scene, dialed 911, and rescued three people from the water by using hoses, ropes, extension wires, and everything else they could get their hands on. The victims were two girls and a boy. According to the officials, two of the adolescents were 13 years old while the other two were 14 years old.
According to a spokeswoman for West Metro Fire, the young kid was initially transported to the UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, but later on Tuesday night, he was moved to Children’s Hospital in order to receive additional medical treatment. He later died.
On Twitter, West Metro Fire stated that Crystal Lake in Roxborough, which is located between Village Circle East and North Rampart Range Road, has a weak coastline that soon drops off a shelf to seven or eight feet deep.
