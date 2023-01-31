A Church Hosts A GoFundMe For An Amish Family Who Was Killed In A Collision In Grundy County

The family of the four persons who were killed when a van rolled over in Grundy County is receiving assistance through a GoFundMe campaign that is being organised by a church in Delhi.
On January 27th, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a collision on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, which is located northeast of Wellsburg. The collision involved a 2002 Chevrolet Express van.
The state police suspect that the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle, drove into the median, and then flipped over.
Ervin Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Borntreger, 1, were all pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
There were also 9 other people hurt. According to reports, each of the victims was from Delhi and was travelling to Missouri to spend time with relatives there.
On Monday, the Delhi United Methodist Church made the announcement that they had initiated a GoFundMe campaign in order to offer assistance to the relatives of the victims during this difficult time.
