A Clarksville Man Died On Christmas Eve In A Single-vehicle Crash

One local family will never forget the Christmas Eve tragedy that befell them after a man from Clarkesville was killed in a crash involving a single vehicle late on Saturday night.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Wendell Canup was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck down GA 255 in the direction of southbound traffic when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the roadway. The truck collided with a tree.
On December 24 at approximately 8 o’clock in the evening, a person who called 911 informed authorities of an accident that had occurred south of Batesville. Kasey McEntire, the coroner for Habersham County, stated that 57-year-old Canup was pronounced dead at the site of the accident.
During this time of tragedy, the entire Canup family has our deepest sympathies and we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. McEntire adds.
Canup is one of six people to have lost their lives in vehicular accidents across the state since the start of the extended Christmas holiday weekend.
