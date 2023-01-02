A Colorado Man Who Had Around 6,000 Fentanyl Pills Was Given A 40-year Sentence

A 27-year-old guy from a village north of Boulder, Colorado, was given a 40-year prison sentence after authorities claimed to have found approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills. According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the Greeley man had been dealing “large amounts of drugs” there. In 2022, the county’s narcotics task force team was looking into Andrew Durdy’s dealings.
Authorities claimed that they seized three mail packages from California that contained fentanyl during that inquiry. The D.A.’s office said that at one point Durdy also supplied fentanyl to undercover police investigators. As a result, about 5,800 fentanyl pills were seized.
However, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia stated during Durdy’s sentencing hearing that the total “was a conservative count.” “Any one of those medicines may have resulted in death,” claimed Pirraglia. Bottom line: “We won’t accept this kind of behavior in our society. He made a fortune off wrecking other people’s lives.”
According to the D.A.’s office late last week, Durdy was given a 40-year prison term in the state’s department of corrections on December 21. After entering a guilty plea to two counts connected to the narcotics seizure—one count of conspiracy to possess with the purpose to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl—he was sentenced around two months later.
Drug task force members in the county claimed to have dismantled a drug ring in October of last year that was thought to be bringing methamphetamine and fake M-30 pills laced with fentanyl into the area.
During that investigation, authorities allegedly discovered more than 65,000 fake M-30 pills containing fentanyl and more than 34 pounds of meth.
