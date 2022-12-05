A Convicted Murderer Has Died In The Maine Prison System

An inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, West Virginia, who was 86 years old and had been convicted of murdering his companion in 2017 passed away early on Sunday morning.
The inmate was identified as Robert Craig, and he was from Clearwater, Florida. This information was provided by the Maine Department of Corrections.
Craig passed away at approximately 6:45 in the morning, and the passing of his body was attended to by medical staff. His passing has been reported to both the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maine as well as the Attorney General’s Office in that state.
In 2017, Craig was found guilty of the murder of Leo Corriveau, who was 86 years old and lived in Presque Isle. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.
According to an affidavit submitted by the Maine State Police, Corriveau’s relatives discovered him laying on his back in the backyard of their home.
Corriveau had broken ribs, as well as injuries to his arm and head, according to the postmortem results, which concluded that he had been strangled.
After then, Craig was taken into custody close to his home in Clearwater, Florida. Both men had lived in the same mobile home community in the Tampa region for a number of years, which is how they became acquainted with one another.
Corriveau spent his winters in that community.
According to the declaration, Corriveau is a successful businessman and the father of nine children who has reached adulthood. Craig spent the majority of his life in Florida, where he worked as a lawn maintenance worker.
Craig had been staying with Corriveau at his residence in Presque Isle at the time that he was murdered there. When the two men argued and fought outside of the home, Craig testified that he did what he did in self-defense during the trial that he was involved in.
It is said that the argument between them started because Corriveau had broken his promise to pay for Craig’s flight back to Florida.
The Maine Department of Corrections does not comment on the circumstances surrounding the passing of an inmate as a matter of policy.
The case counts that are kept by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention take into account any fatalities that may have been caused by COVID.
