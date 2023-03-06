A Couple From Hayward Is Suing The Tour Boat Company For Leaving Them Stranded In The Water

A Hayward couple claims that while snorkelling on their honeymoon, they were abandoned in the water. They’ve now sued the tour boat firm for $5 million after it happened in Maui roughly 18 months ago.
The newlyweds’ condition when they realised they’d been abandoned, according to the attorney, was rather frightening. Although they made it out alive, the couple feels that their lives were in danger, according to the lawyer.
According to attorney Jared Waskowitz of JAW Legal in Hawaii, “After they discovered the boat had left them, they were obviously worried and upset, and they had no choice but to swim to the nearest land mass, which was Lana’i.
Waskowitz claims that for his clients Elizabeth Webster and Alexander Burckle, what could have been a wonderful trip to Maui instead turned into a nightmare.
The pair purchased tickets for snorkelling with Sail Maui while on their honeymoon in September 2021. They spent approximately an hour in the water, trying to swim towards the boat when they discovered it was sailing away.
“There were no further vessels around. All they could think of was to swim in the direction of the nearest piece of land, so they did. Although it was shallow, waves were present. On the beach there in Lana’i, they arrived. It’s like a deserted beach. Not many people live there. The beach had no one there “explained Waskowitz.
When they got to Lana’i, according to their counsel, they scrawled S-O-S in the sand and waited. Luckily, a local couple who happened to be at the beach that day assisted them in calling the tour boat business.
One of the startling facts, according to Waskowitz, is that the ship wasn’t even aware they were gone until that phone call.
For carelessness, Webster and Burckle have sued Sail Maui for $5 million.
Read More:
- Four Americans Were Abducted From A Minivan In Mexico
- Protesters Cause Property Damage At The Proposed Atlanta Police Department Office
They had to swim a half-mile to get back on land, according to Waskowitz, and things could have been much worse if they couldn’t swim.
“While it wasn’t their first time swimming, I wouldn’t say they had that much experience, especially at that location. Evidently, they were fit enough and capable enough to avoid drowning “explained Waskowitz.
According to Waskowitz, the business did reimburse the pair for their money and helped them get back to Maui.
The tour boat firm was contacted by KTVU, but they didn’t respond in time for this report.
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.