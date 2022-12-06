A Deadly Auto-pedestrian Crash Claimed The Life Of A 61-year-old Woman

On December 2, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers from the Tucson Police Department (TPD) arrived at the 5100 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a crash that involved a female pedestrian and a passenger vehicle.
According to the TPD, the woman was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening.
The woman was pronounced dead not long after she arrived at the hospital where she was being treated.
The Texas Police Department has determined that the pedestrian is 61-year-old Tobie Lee Fares.
According to the cops, Fares was traveling from north to south on Speedway Boulevard when the incident occurred. She was struck by a blue 2018 Nissan Sentra when she was crossing the street.
The driver came to a stop and was cooperative with the police during the investigation.
According to the officers who work for the Impaired Motorist Enforcement Unit, the driver has not impaired at the time that the accident occurred.
When Fares was crossing the street, the Toronto Police Department found that she was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk.
The mid-block crossing has been identified by the investigators as the primary element that led to the collision.
Due to the fact that this inquiry is still going on, no citations have been handed out as of yet.
