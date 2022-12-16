A Deputy From Northwestern Ohio Was Killed In A Car Accident In Pickaway County

On Thursday, a collision in Pickaway County claimed the life of a deputy from northwest Ohio.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch got a call reporting a collision at the junction of state Routes 56 and 104.
Around 11 a.m., a man was driving an eastbound 2010 Dodge Ram on Route 56. Daniel Kin, a deputy with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, was also traveling north on Route 104 while carrying an inmate.
Just west of Circleville, at the crossroads of Routes 56 and 104, two automobiles collided.
After being transported by air to Grant Medical Center, Deputy Kin passed away from his wounds.
The Dodge Ram’s driver was brought to Grant Medical Center, where it was reported that he is in stable condition. The truck also had a 4-year-old daughter who was brought to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Her condition wasn’t disclosed by the sheriff’s office.
The prisoner who was riding in the deputy’s van was brought to OhioHealth Berger Hospital and is currently being held.
“The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office would like to send its sympathies to the Kin family on behalf of Sheriff Hafey and the entire department.
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Kin will continue to be in our prayers “According to a release from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
In October 2021, Kin began working for the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office. He had previously worked in Seneca County.
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook “Dan had an amazing grin and was such a cheerful person. His absence will be felt deeply.”
