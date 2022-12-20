A Doctor From Cleveland Clinic Is Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Three Patients

This year, gastroenterologist Omar Massoud, who is linked with the Cleveland Clinic, is being accused of sexually abusing three patients while doing examinations on those patients.
On Friday, Massoud, 66, from Westlake, was charged with three charges of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition in Cleveland Municipal Court. The accusations are classified as felonies.
In a statement, the Clinic claimed that it immediately reported the allegations to law enforcement and that it is working on an investigation into the matter. After conducting an internal inquiry, the hospital announced that it has dismissed Massoud from his position.
During liver testing, Massoud fondled three female victims, as stated in the arrest warrants that were submitted by the Cleveland police department. According to the allegations made by the police, the occurrences took place on the primary site of the Clinic on March 25, November 11, and November 28.
According to the documents filed with the court, Massoud does not appear to have been booked on the counts he faces. According to the documents, Massoud does not have a lawyer representing him. It was impossible to get in touch with him despite our best efforts.
Massoud was referred to as the clinic’s chief of hepatology in a news story that was distributed by the Cleveland Clinic the previous year.
The Cleveland Clinic’s statement included the following passage, which said in part, “Cleveland Clinic is deeply dedicated to protecting the rights and safety of its patients, visitors, and caregivers from any form of inappropriate behavior.” “We have mechanisms in place for personnel and patients to report any concerns, and these reports are then evaluated in great detail.”
According to findings that have been published, gastroenterologists focus on the digestive system, whereas hepatologists focus specifically on the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder.
