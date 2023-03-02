A Dog Pack Assaulted A Man In Jefferson County According To An Autopsy

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that a pack of dogs is responsible for the death of a man whose body was discovered on Tuesday morning.
It has been determined that the man’s name is Joe Cleveland Scott. He was 65. According to the authorities, Scott was a resident of the McDonalds Chapel Community. On the 5700 block of Iceland Avenue was where his body was discovered.
According to the authorities, Scott was walking down the street when he was attacked by multiple dogs. An autopsy revealed that the man had died as a result of the injuries he had acquired as a result of the dog attack.
Investigations are being conducted by both the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Animal Control.
Just before seven in the morning, a pedestrian on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place observed a body lying there. There were a few huge dogs that were circling the body. Animal control was contacted, and as a result, six canines were subsequently captured and brought to their facility.
