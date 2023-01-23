A Fatal Shooting Occurs Outside Of Southern Avenue Metro Station

Early on Sunday evening, a body was discovered with gunshot wounds outside of the Southern Avenue Metro Station in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. The deceased had been fatally shot.
The Metro Transit Police reported in a tweet that police who responded to reports of a shooting at the station’s parking lot at approximately 4:45 p.m. located a man victim of unknown age who had been shot. They reported that despite the fact that CPR and other attempts to save his life were made, he passed away on the spot.
MTPD on scene of shooting in parking lot at Southern Ave Stn ~ 4:45pm. Male victim, unknown age, with gunshot wound. CPR was initiated but despite life saving efforts victim was declared deceased on scene. Investigation ongoing. Add’l details to be provided as available. #wmata
— Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) January 22, 2023
The MTPD has stated that they are conducting an investigation to locate a possible suspect who they claim ran away from the site.
During the approximately three hours that the police spent investigating the gunshot, the station was closed, and buses and trains were rerouted around the stop. Since then, the station has been made available once more.
