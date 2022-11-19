A Father From Illinois Died After Falling Out Of His Car While Collecting Donations For His Daughter’s Girl Scout Troop

An Illinois father struck his head after falling out of the car while assisting his 12-year-old daughter in collecting donations of canned goods for her Girl Scout group. 5 days later, he passed away.
On Nov. 6, while Aaron LaMore, a 45-year-old veteran and tollway supervisor, was seated in the open hatchback of the automobile, “he lost his footing, slid backward out of the car into the pavement, and banged his head on the rear,” according to Ryan Talaga, his brother-in-law, Patch reported.
Talaga stated, “They didn’t even get to the first house,” adding that the vehicle’s speed was around 5 mph at the time.
On a GoFundMe page created to aid LaMore’s wife Erin and their daughter Mia, a family member said that LaMore was able to “lift himself off” the ground and “walk into the ambulance” when assistance arrived.
His condition “rapidly” deteriorated” as he arrived at the hospital, according to the fundraising.
LaMore, who had many skull fractures, experienced a heart arrest while he was being taken to another hospital, according to Patch.
Talaga told the publication that there was “irreversible damage” and that “his injuries were significant at that time.”
On Veterans Day, LaMore, a veteran and organ donor, passed away. He was survived by his daughter and his wife of 16 years.
According to a statement on the GoFundMe page, “The University of Chicago held a Hero’s Walk in his honor since he saved numerous lives that day with his contribution.” He is and always will be a hero and champion.
Although this is the worst thing that could happen to my sister and my niece, Talaga informed Patch that they can find some solace in the knowledge that he can save lives.
As a “really selfless” person who also “liked kidding about” and “being funny,” Talaga remembers his brother-in-law.
He explained to Patch that LaMore’s daughter is struggling particularly with the loss. Mia was unquestionably a daddy’s daughter, he added.
The GoFundMe campaign was set up by family members to raise money to pay for Mia’s future schooling as well as other fees and medical bills.
The page’s message, which was posted on Friday afternoon and has garnered more than $28,000, stated that “their burden is heavy, and we want to help ease the load.”
His obituary advises loved ones to support Gift of Hope or the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers.
