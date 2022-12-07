A Federal Grand Jury Has Indicted A Kansas City Man In Connection With The Firing Of Gun

A Kansas City man was charged by a federal grand jury on Tuesday in relation to a high-speed chase through Vernon and Barton counties during which he shot at a sheriff’s deputy.
Brenton Ross, 32, is accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, firing a gun during a drug trafficking violation, and being a felon in possession of guns in a three-count indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in Springfield.
The allegations are related to a car chase that started on October 15 in Vernon County when a Barton County officer tried to pull down a Dodge Challenger with California license plates that had fled the scene of an accident.
Ross allegedly drove away from the deputy in the Challenger at speeds of over 130 mph before coming to a stop in Vernon County on Interstate 49 and opening fire on the law enforcement professional with a.223-caliber rifle. Although many rounds hit the deputy’s patrol car, he was unharmed.
Ross thereafter fled, stole a Chevrolet Suburban, and led the responding police on a second-car chase while traveling at speeds of over 100 mph before he eventually drove off the road to elude capture.
He was the target of a third pursuit later that day while operating a stolen pickup truck.
After hitting the officer’s car with the truck, he fled once more until being apprehended with the aid of a Missouri State Highway Patrol air unit.
In the Challenger, police discovered a stolen 9 mm pistol, spent rifle rounds, and an unreported amount of methamphetamine. The rifle was found nearby one of the other vehicles he had stolen.
In a news release, the U.S. attorney’s office in Springfield stated that Ross had two prior felony convictions for car theft and two for tampering with a car.
Additionally, he had previously been found guilty of drug possession, statutory rape, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of an illegal weapon, being a felon in possession of a gun, drug possession, resisting arrest, and property damage.
At the time of the pursuits, he was in Missouri while on parole.
