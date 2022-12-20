A Ferrari Split In Half In A Three-Car Crash In California That Killed One

A guy was killed while he was driving a Ferrari on a hazardous route in California and lost control of the sports car, causing it to crash and break in two. The driver of the Ferrari perished in the accident.
When Robert Nicoletti was driving too fast and was unable to negotiate a turn on Santiago Canyon Road, he collided with a silver Mazda SUV and a blue Toyota in the hamlet of Silverado, which is located in the Santa Ana Mountains.
According to Anselmo Templado, who serves as the Public Information Officer for the California Highway Patrol, Fox News Digital
Nicoletti was thrown from the Ferrari, and he was subsequently declared dead at the scene of the accident. The drivers of the other two vehicles had relatively minor injuries as a result of the collision.
The deadly accident, which left wreckage dispersed along the highway and slope, did not appear to be caused by the consumption of alcoholic beverages.
The hit saw the rear of the red Ferrari effectively sawed off from the passenger seats, as seen in the aerial footage of the scene captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles. The car had been shattered into numerous pieces as a result of the collision.
According to The Daily Mail, Nicoletti was a 71-year-old retired dentistry salesperson at the time of his death.
According to The Orange County Register, in response to a number of fatal accidents that occurred on the route that had a speed limit of 55 miles per hour, new electronic signage that displayed the speed of passing cars was put earlier this year.
According to the report, during the summer of 2016, the 11-mile stretch was the location of six fatal motorcycle incidents that occurred over the course of seven weeks.
