A Fire On Christmas Eve In North Highlands Left Two Dogs Dead And A Woman In Severe Condition

Due to a fire that was started by an artificial Christmas tree on Christmas Eve, six people are currently without a place to call home.
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, fire crews arrived at a residence in the North Highlands neighborhood at about two in the morning and were met with intense fire conditions.
A woman was saved thanks to the efforts of the firefighting crew. She was in severe condition when she arrived at the hospital, and she had suffered major burns.
The fire took the lives of two dogs, which is a terrible tragedy.
The fire was started by an artificial tree that was in the living room, and the home did not have any smoke alarms that were operational at the time of the blaze, as determined by the investigators.
